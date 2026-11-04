PM Modi parroting his flop line of Dimaagi Naxal; has no answer on vote chori: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday came out in support of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘Dimaagi Naxal’ remark, alleging that the government had no answers to questions raised by Congress on alleged vote theft and foreign influence.

In a post on social media platform X, Kharge said, “PM Modi is parroting his flop line of ‘Dimaagi Naxal’! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the open challenge by Shri Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to foreign powers.”

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that three crore voters were infiltrators, Kharge questioned his handling of the issue.

“Shah is telling us three crore voters are Ghushpaithiya! What was he doing as Home Minister for years, letting ‘illegal’ people enter India? He should be sacked for his incompetence,” Kharge said.

He also accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of repeatedly changing its position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“The ECI has taken five U-turns on SIR. This includes a complete change of Form 6, which was termed as ‘illegal’ by fellow Election Commissioners! Why?” he said.

Raising questions over the functioning of Parliament, Kharge said the previous session had not been prorogued for 83 days and alleged that the government’s decision to convene a special session had been prompted by the Opposition’s recent activities.

“The last session of Parliament has not been prorogued for 83 days and counting. And now, when the next session is on the anvil, they want a special session. The public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the massive ‘Vote Bachao’ Ramlila Maidan rally have rattled Modiji-Shah,” he said.

Kharge further challenged the Prime Minister to face questions and participate in an open debate.

“You don’t come to Parliament. You have not held a SINGLE OPEN PRESS CONFERENCE. It is time you came for a DEBATE. Come forward, face questions. Tell the nation why you indulged in VOTE CHORI,” he added.

Kharge’s remarks came a day after Rahul Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Modi for an open debate on allegations of foreign influence and issues concerning the country’s financial system, among other matters.

On Tuesday, Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to choose any venue for the discussion, questioning the government’s allegations that the Opposition was anti-national.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised Rahul Gandhi for disrespecting institutions and asked him to participate in a debate in Parliament instead of issuing challenges on social media.

She also referred to Home Minister Shah’s offer to convene a special session to discuss the SIR and electronic voting machines (EVMs), asking why Gandhi was not showing similar enthusiasm for a parliamentary debate.