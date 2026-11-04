BJP chief Nitin Nabin leads ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march in UP’s Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin led the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march against the Congress party.

Nabin visited Gorakhpur for the first time after taking over the party’s top post and formally launched the campaign at a public meeting held at Maharana Pratap Inter College in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and other senior party leaders.

The party claimed that a large number of workers, office-bearers and supporters from all 12 districts of the Gorakh region participated in the march. The visit also marked Nitin Nabin’s maiden tour of Gorakhpur as the BJP national president. He arrived at Gorakhpur airport from Delhi, where he was received by Chief Minister Adityanath, before proceeding to the Circuit House and later attending the public rally.

The event witnessed participation of members of the minority community carrying placards bearing the slogan “Modi Hai, Modi Rahega”. Leaders and workers from BJP allies, including the Nishad Party, also took part in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on Congress, saying the party needed serious introspection. He claimed that in MLC elections conducted through ballot papers, Congress managed to win only one of the 28 seats across the country. He further noted that the party has remained out of power in Uttar Pradesh for 37 years, Tamil Nadu for 59 years, Bihar for 36 years and Gujarat for 31 years.

Chaudhary said the campaign was aimed at protecting democracy, eliminating anarchy and exposing conspiracies against the country. He alleged that opposition parties question EVMs and constitutional institutions after losing elections in an attempt to discredit them. He also accused certain groups of misleading young people into protests in Delhi, claiming that some participants had spoken of regime change while a woman leader had referred to being inspired by developments in Bangladesh.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan also targeted the opposition, describing the padyatra as a movement against anti-national forces and the so-called “tukde-tukde gang”.

He alleged that such elements wanted to see communal unrest and bomb blasts at temples return to the country.

Taking aim at Rahul Gandhi, he said the Congress leader was still “unable to accept Narendra Modi’s position as Prime Minister”. He further claimed that Congress does not question the electoral process when it wins elections but raises doubts when it loses.

Nishad Party national president Dr Sanjay Nishad alleged that certain forces were trying to destabilise India and mislead people by creating disorder. He asserted that there was no place in the country for such elements.