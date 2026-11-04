ACB Raids MEPMA Additional Director in Disproportionate Assets Case, Unearths Properties Worth Rs. 4.75 Crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations linked to Yadagiri Rao Nallaguntla, Additional Director of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), in a disproportionate assets case.

The officer has been booked for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. ACB teams conducted simultaneous searches at 10 locations, including his residence, office, bank lockers and premises linked to his relatives and alleged benamidars.

During the searches, officials unearthed assets worth approximately Rs. 4.75 crore. The market value of the properties is expected to be considerably higher, according to the ACB.

The assets identified include 12 open plots in Hyderabad and Suryapet valued at Rs. 58.63 lakh, two flats in Uppal worth Rs. 31.36 lakh and a G+3 building with a penthouse in Uppal valued at Rs. 2 crore.

Officials also identified a house in Suryapet and a commercial shop in Uppal.

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The searches further resulted in the seizure of 1,792 grams of gold jewellery valued at Rs. 33.82 lakh and three kilograms of silver worth Rs. 1.80 lakh.

In addition, officials identified a Toyota Fortuner and another car together valued at Rs. 73 lakh, along with three motorcycles worth Rs. 2.80 lakh.

Household articles worth Rs. 29.08 lakh, electronic gadgets valued at Rs. 7.01 lakh and bank balances amounting to Rs. 32.30 lakh were also found.

The total value of the assets unearthed has been estimated at Rs. 4.75 crore.

The accused officer is expected to be produced before the ACB Court in Hyderabad for further legal proceedings.

The ACB has urged the public to report corruption and demand for bribes through its toll-free helpline 1064.