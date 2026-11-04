Four Ventilators Stolen from Adilabad RIMS Hospital, Major Security Lapse Exposed

Adilabad: A major security lapse has come to light at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Adilabad, following the theft of four ventilators from different wards on the hospital premises.

According to reports, the theft took place on the 30th of last month. Two ventilators were reportedly stolen from the RICU–Chest Ward on the second floor, while another two were taken from the TB Ward.

CCTV footage reportedly captured two individuals allegedly involved in the theft. The incident has raised serious questions about security arrangements at the government hospital.

Sources said that hospital staff allegedly took measures to prevent the matter from becoming public. There have also been reports of earlier thefts on the premises, including mobile phones belonging to patients’ attendants and two-wheelers.

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Following the incident, senior hospital officials issued memos to 10 individuals, including duty doctors and security personnel, seeking explanations over the security lapse.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify those involved and recover the stolen ventilators.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of valuable medical equipment at the hospital and the need to strengthen security arrangements.