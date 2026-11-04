Ambati Rambabu Appears Before ED in Hyderabad in Liquor Transport Tender Scam Probe

Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Hyderabad regional office on Wednesday in connection with the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor transport tender scam.

The ED had summoned Rambabu to record his statement as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the award and execution of liquor transportation contracts during the previous YSRCP government.

The probe is focused on suspected financial irregularities linked to the tendering process and the execution of liquor transportation contracts during the previous government’s tenure.

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The ED is examining the circumstances surrounding the award of these contracts, including the alleged flow of funds and possible financial benefits arising from the transactions.

Rambabu’s statement is expected to help the agency gather further information about the decisions and procedures followed in awarding the contracts. The agency may also examine relevant documents and financial records as part of its investigation.

The former minister’s appearance before the ED marks another development in the ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in Andhra Pradesh’s liquor transportation system. Further details of the questioning and the agency’s findings are awaited.