HYDRAA Reclaims 1,216 Sq Yards of Parkland in Rangareddy, Medchal Districts

Hyderabad: Continuing its crackdown on encroachments, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) reclaimed 1,216 square yards of land earmarked for public parks in Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, demolishing unauthorised compound walls and securing the sites against further encroachments.

In Manjeera Colony of Kuntlur village, Rangareddy district, HYDRAA recovered 577 square yards of parkland allegedly divided into residential plots and sold to individuals. Following complaints lodged by colony representatives during the Prajavani grievance redressal programme, officials inspected the site, verified the approved layout and demolished the boundary walls erected by purchasers.

Similarly, in Sri Lakshmi Nagar Colony at Chengicherla, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, officials reclaimed 639 square yards designated for public use. The land had allegedly been subdivided and sold, with buyers subsequently constructing precast compound walls. HYDRAA removed the structures, installed fencing and erected signboards identifying the protected land.

Earlier, HYDRAA intensified enforcement in Tellapur village of Ramachandrapuram mandal, Sangareddy district, removing seven borewells and six water sumps. During a subsequent operation in the same locality, officials dismantled another three borewells and three sumps.

The recurring encroachments highlight concerns over illegal land transactions and inadequate monitoring of approved residential layouts.

While HYDRAA’s intervention is essential for safeguarding public assets, authorities must also investigate those responsible for illegally selling designated parkland. Stronger registration scrutiny, regular inspections and accountability for violators are necessary to prevent further encroachments and protect community spaces.