Fire Breaks Out at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam, Safety Concerns Raised

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at Kings Restaurant in Mehdipatnam, triggering panic among staff and customers. The incident occurred while fast food was being prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen.

According to reports, flames suddenly erupted in the kitchen, prompting an emergency situation. The fire reportedly spread rapidly, raising concerns about the safety of people inside the restaurant.

The fire department allegedly arrived at the spot nearly 30 minutes after the incident. In the meantime, the restaurant management brought the flames under control with the help of a water tanker.

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The incident has once again raised questions about fire safety arrangements at the restaurant. A major fire accident had reportedly occurred at the same establishment earlier, when gas cylinders were said to have exploded.

Despite the previous incident, the restaurant management allegedly failed to ensure adequate fire safety measures, raising concerns over compliance with safety regulations.

The latest incident has highlighted the need for strict inspections and enforcement of fire safety norms at hotels and restaurants to prevent such accidents.