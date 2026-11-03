Rice trade under scanner: 11 FIRs registered, 18 firms face action

Officials detect short-weight bags, inflated price labels and suspected diversion of ration rice in Hyderabad and Rangareddy.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has registered 11 FIRs and initiated legal proceedings against 18 rice trading entities following inspections that reportedly exposed short-weighing, price manipulation and suspected diversion of subsidised rice in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

Acting on the directions of Civil Supplies Commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, joint teams of the Enforcement Task Force and Legal Metrology Department inspected wholesale and retail establishments between October 29 and 31.

Officials found rice bags labelled as 26 kg but containing only 25 kg, resulting in consumers being charged for an additional kilogram. Inspectors also detected inflated price stickers pasted over manufacturers’ original maximum retail prices.

Several establishments were allegedly operating without mandatory trade, GST, labour and FSSAI registrations. Suspected illegal storage and diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice were also reported.

The FIRs were registered at Saroornagar, Jeedimetla and Alwal police stations. Officials said the violations were documented through photographs and videos. Prosecution under the Essential Commodities Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita could attract imprisonment of up to seven years, depending on the offences established.

Separately, the government has notified prices of Rs.66, Rs.74 and Rs.79 per kg for three categories of fine rice. However, traders have reportedly raised concerns over difficulties in procuring stocks at the prescribed wholesale prices.

Details of the quantities seized, individual FIRs and responses from the accused traders were not available in the information provided.

Consumers can report suspected PDS irregularities through helpline numbers 1967 or 1800-425-00333. They are advised to retain purchase receipts and packaging as evidence.