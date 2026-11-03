HMWSSB Supplies 11.07 Lakh Litres of Treated Water Through Green Tanker Programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a move to promote sustainable water management and reduce pressure on drinking water resources, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) supplied 11.07 lakh litres of treated wastewater through its Green Tanker Programme on Monday, November 2. The initiative aims to encourage the reuse of treated water for non-drinking purposes across Hyderabad and its surrounding regions.

According to the water board, 79 tankers made 124 trips across the city till 6:30 pm, transporting treated water from 18 sewage treatment plants (STPs) to government departments and private users. Of the total 1,107 kilolitres supplied, government departments received 609.5 kilolitres, while private consumers accounted for 497.5 kilolitres.

Among the three regions, Cyberabad recorded the highest supply of 505 kilolitres through 34 trips made by 14 tankers. Malkajgiri received 306.5 kilolitres through 36 trips by 29 tankers, while Hyderabad recorded 295.5 kilolitres through 54 trips made by 36 tankers.

The HMWSSB is actively encouraging government agencies, construction companies, residential communities and private establishments to use treated wastewater for construction activities, parks, gardening, landscaping and other non-potable requirements. The initiative is intended to conserve freshwater supplies and reduce dependence on drinking water sources.

Hyderabad has been witnessing increasing pressure on its water resources due to rising urban demand, declining groundwater levels and growing dependence on water tankers. The HMWSSB has been exploring alternative sources, including treated wastewater, to address future shortages. The board has also been promoting the reuse of treated water through green tanker services and expanding sewage treatment infrastructure to ensure sustainable water management and reduce the burden on conventional freshwater sources.

Expanding treated wastewater reuse is essential for Hyderabad’s water security. Greater public awareness, affordable tanker services and strict quality monitoring can make this initiative more effective and sustainable.