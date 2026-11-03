Election Commission Rejects Over 2.55 Lakh Voter Registration Applications in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Election Commission has rejected 2,55,421 Form 6 voter registration applications out of the 10,92,820 applications received across Telangana between January 1 and November 1, 2026. Another 1,20,963 applications remain pending, while 7,16,436 applications have been approved, according to official data compiled up to November 1.

Form 6 is used by citizens seeking fresh voter registration, particularly those who have attained 18 years of age and individuals whose names were previously deleted from electoral rolls. Officials have clarified that applicants who failed to submit enumeration forms during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process must provide a formal declaration explaining the reasons for not submitting the prescribed documents.

Since the commencement of the SIR exercise, authorities have received 3,18,042 Form 6 applications. Of these, 2,45,753 were accepted, 44,250 rejected and 28,039 kept pending due to document deficiencies or missing declarations.

During the claims and objections period from August 17 to October 7, officials received 1,70,374 applications, approving 1,21,351, rejecting 15,560 and keeping 33,463 pending. After the objections period, another 84,073 applications were received, of which 25,268 were accepted and 2,394 rejected.

Voter registration and electoral roll revision exercises are conducted to ensure that eligible citizens are included in the electoral database. Form 6 provides an opportunity for first-time voters and those seeking re-enrolment to secure their voting rights.

Hyderabad topped the state with 4,25,332 applications, followed by Ranga Reddy with 1,68,211. Hyderabad recorded 91,222 rejections, while Ranga Reddy reported 49,481.

The high number of rejected and pending applications highlights the need for greater public awareness about documentation requirements and application procedures. While verification is essential to maintain accurate electoral rolls, authorities must ensure transparency, timely processing and clear communication about rejections.

Eligible citizens should be given adequate opportunities to correct documentation errors and complete registration so that no genuine voter is deprived of their democratic right.

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