Hyderabad RPO to Conduct Special Passport Mela on November 21

Around 4,000 Appointment Slots to Be Released for Passport and PCC Services

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at reducing waiting periods and making passport-related services more accessible, the Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad, will organise a special Passport Mela on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of applicants who have been facing delays in securing appointments for passport services.

According to an announcement issued by RPO Hyderabad on November 2, approximately 4,000 appointment slots will be made available under the special drive. The slots will cover three categories of services: normal passport applications, Tatkaal passport applications and Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs). Applicants can book their appointments starting November 3, 2026.

The appointments will be accessible through all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) functioning under the jurisdiction of RPO Hyderabad.

Passport appointment availability and processing delays have been important concerns for applicants, particularly students planning to pursue higher education abroad, professionals travelling overseas for employment and individuals with urgent travel requirements. The special mela is intended to ease the appointment backlog by creating additional opportunities for applicants to access services without waiting for regular appointment availability.

The initiative is a welcome step towards improving public service delivery. Making 4,000 additional appointments available could provide considerable relief to applicants. However, efficient processing, timely verification and transparent appointment allocation will be essential to ensure that the initiative achieves its objective.

For assistance, applicants can contact the National Call Centre at 1800-258-1800 or RPO Hyderabad at 040-27715333, 27715115 and 27806657.

The special mela is expected to offer much-needed relief to passport applicants across Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

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