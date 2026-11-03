CEO Directs Election Officials to Give Clear Reasons for Rejecting Voter Applications During SIR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy has directed election officials to ensure transparency and accountability in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, instructing them to issue detailed speaking orders explaining the reasons for rejecting voter applications.

During a video conference held on November 2 with GHMC Commissioner, District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and other officials, the CEO reviewed the progress of voter enrolment, pending applications, notice deliveries and hearings across the state.

Reviewing applications submitted through Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8, Sudharsan Reddy expressed concern over the growing backlog in several Assembly constituencies. He instructed officials to verify supporting documents carefully and clear all pending applications within the next few days. He emphasised that no application should be rejected without examining the documents and providing specific reasons through a speaking order.

The review revealed that SIR notice delivery remained incomplete in several constituencies, with pending notices ranging from one to 706. Secunderabad Cantonment, Malakpet, Sanathnagar, Patancheru, Chandrayangutta and Amberpet were among the constituencies reporting significant delays.

Hearings were also pending in 54 Assembly constituencies, with unresolved cases ranging from one to 8,749. The CEO directed officials to complete the delayed hearings without further postponement.

The CEO reviewed graduate voter enrolment for the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC constituencies. Registrations have fallen short of the 2021 figures by 2,34,997 applications.

Officials were instructed to intensify awareness campaigns through print, electronic and social media and dispose of pending Form-18 applications within three days. No extension will be provided for MLC applications.

He also directed officials to coordinate with colleges to obtain provisional certificates and marks memos for graduates unable to submit documents due to pending college payments.

Electoral roll revisions are essential to maintaining accurate voter lists and ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise their democratic right. However, procedural delays and inadequate communication can create difficulties for genuine voters.

The CEO’s directions are important for strengthening electoral transparency. Officials must ensure that verification procedures do not become obstacles for eligible applicants. Equally important are timely hearings, proper notice delivery and clear rejection reasons. The ultimate objective of SIR should be an accurate electoral roll without excluding even a single eligible voter due to administrative negligence.

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