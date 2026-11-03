LuLu Mall rolls out festive shopping offers for Diwali in Kukatpally

LuLu Mall in Kukatpally has launched its Diwali shopping celebrations, offering discounts across its retail outlets, special attractions and entertainment options for families.

Customers shopping at LuLu Hypermarket, LuLu Fashion Store and LuLu Connect can enter a promotion to win a Rs.1,000 gift card every hour, according to the mall’s announcement.

At LuLu Hypermarket, customers can avail discounts of up to 70 per cent on kitchen essentials and home décor, while festive lighting, diyas and decorative items are being offered at discounts of up to 60 per cent. The mall has also set up a special sweets counter featuring more than 50 varieties of traditional sweets and festive delicacies, with discounts of up to 50 per cent on select products.

LuLu Fashion Store is offering discounts of up to 70 per cent on national and international brands, while beauty products and branded sunglasses are available at discounts of up to 50 per cent.

At LuLu Connect, televisions, refrigerators and small home appliances are being offered at discounts of up to 50 per cent, along with bank offers, cashbacks and easy EMI options.

The mall’s Funtura kids’ entertainment zone is also promoting a 2X card offer on a minimum card loading of Rs.2,000, adding to the festive attractions for families.