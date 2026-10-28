Owaisi Urges Telangana Government to Take Urgent Measures Against El Niño, Drought Threat

Hyderabad: AIMIM Supremo and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, along with AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, attended an all-party meeting chaired by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to discuss the impact of El Niño and the prevailing drought conditions in the state.

During the meeting, Asaduddin Owaisi submitted a detailed representation to the state government, urging it to take immediate remedial measures to address the challenges posed by changing weather conditions, declining water reserves and the possibility of water shortages across Telangana.

Drinking Water Supply a Top Priority

Owaisi stressed the need to safeguard drinking water supplies and ensure uninterrupted access to water for households across the state. He called for effective water management, proper monitoring of available resources and advance planning to prevent shortages, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Strengthening Power Infrastructure

The AIMIM chief also called for strengthening the state’s power infrastructure to ensure a reliable electricity supply during periods of drought and increased demand. He emphasised the importance of uninterrupted power for households, agriculture and essential services.

Support for Agriculture and Farmers

Highlighting the challenges faced by the agricultural sector, Owaisi urged the government to take appropriate measures to protect farmers from the adverse effects of drought and unfavourable weather conditions. He stressed the need to safeguard agricultural activities and provide necessary support to farming communities.

Measures to Control Rising Prices

Owaisi also raised concerns over the rising prices of essential commodities and called for effective measures to prevent further financial hardship for ordinary citizens. He urged the government to monitor the availability and prices of essential goods, particularly if drought conditions affect agricultural production and supply chains.

Concern Over Declining Reservoir Levels

Another key issue highlighted in Owaisi’s representation was the sharp decline in water storage levels in reservoirs. He urged the government to take immediate steps to manage existing water reserves, improve distribution and ensure that available supplies are used efficiently.

The decline in reservoir storage has raised concerns about water availability for drinking, irrigation and other essential requirements. Owaisi called for coordinated planning among the departments concerned to address these challenges before the situation worsens.

Government Urged to Act Without Delay

The AIMIM delegation called for a coordinated response involving all relevant departments to minimise the impact of El Niño and drought conditions. The proposed measures focus on protecting drinking water supplies, maintaining reliable electricity, supporting farmers, controlling essential commodity prices and improving water-resource management.

The all-party meeting provided an opportunity for political representatives to discuss the potential challenges and urge the government to adopt timely preventive measures.