Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a fun moment during the Global Peace Honours 2026 held in Mumbai. Praising Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev in the movie ’83’, Sachin shared that, according to him, he might prove to be a good cricketer.

As part of the interaction, Ranveer asked Sachin, “If we role-reverse, who do you think would make a good cricketer and who do you think would make a good actor?”

Complimenting Ranveer for his work in the 2021 sports drama ’83’, Sachin turned the question around, saying, “That’s a googly! You were fast bowling in the movie, right? But I’m not kidding. You got it spot on.”

Taking a nostalgic trip, Sachin fondly revisited India’s historic 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev.

Sachin shared that he found Ranveer’s portrayal of Kapil Dev so convincing that he was able to imagine him on the cricket field.

He shared, “We grew up watching Kapil Paaji and I can say you can because I’m talking about the 1983 World Cup where it all started. That was when my journey started. So, it must be you”.

He further invited the ‘Dhurandhar’ actor to the nets, saying, “Come on the nets and bowl for me sometime”, visibly leaving Ranveer full of gratitude.

Answering the second part of Ranveer’s question, Sachin joked that cricketers are no strangers to acting. He also noted that aside from doing some acting on the field, many cricketers have made appearances in films as well. Sachin went on to mention Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan in the conversation.

Talking about ’83’, the film has been written and directed by Kabir Khan and jointly backed by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Sajid Nadiadwala.

It chronicles the Indian national cricket team’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.