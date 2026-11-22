Four Killed, Two Injured as Car Collides with Another Vehicle in Bihar

Patna: Four people, including three women, were killed and two others injured in a road accident after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in Bihar’s Patna district early on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 4 am near the Jagannath petrol pump in Sabnima village, under the Athmalgola police station limits in the Barh area.

According to police, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Bakhtiyarpur and heading towards Sikandra village when the accident took place. The vehicle involved in the collision reportedly fled the scene immediately after the crash. Police have launched efforts to identify and trace the driver and the vehicle.

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The deceased were identified as Babli Kumari (19), Poonam Kumari (27), Ashok Kumar (20) and Renu Devi (38). Two other occupants sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police reached the spot, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examinations and initiated an investigation. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident in June 2025, a car collided with a truck on the Patna-Bakhtiyarpur highway, resulting in multiple casualties. Such recurring accidents highlight the dangers of reckless driving, speeding and hit-and-run incidents. The latest tragedy underscores the need for stricter traffic enforcement, safer driving practices and prompt action against fleeing motorists to prevent avoidable loss of lives.