Vikarabad: Four members of a family were killed in a tragic road accident involving a lorry and an auto-rickshaw near Buggarameswaram in Vikarabad district on Sunday morning. The incident triggered grief among family members and residents of the surrounding villages.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when the family was travelling in an auto-rickshaw from Pendlimadugu village towards Kerelly. A speeding lorry reportedly rammed into the auto-rickshaw near Buggarameswaram, leaving four occupants dead on the spot. The deceased were identified as Nagesh, Chandramma, Parvathamma and Saritha. All four reportedly belonged to the same family.

On receiving information, police rushed to the accident spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies were shifted for further formalities. Police are examining the circumstances that led to the collision, and further details are awaited.

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Road accidents involving heavy vehicles and smaller passenger vehicles have repeatedly claimed innocent lives across Telangana. In a similar incident in the past, multiple passengers lost their lives in collisions involving lorries and auto-rickshaws, highlighting the vulnerability of people travelling in three-wheelers.

The latest tragedy once again underscores the urgent need for strict traffic enforcement, responsible driving, speed regulation and improved road safety measures to prevent such avoidable fatalities.