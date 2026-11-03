Cyclone Murasu Impact: Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: Cyclone Murasu, which crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole during the early hours of Tuesday, is expected to significantly influence weather conditions across Telangana. Several districts are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, with intense showers forecast in parts of southern Telangana from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

Khammam, Suryapet, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the forecast, isolated locations could record rainfall exceeding 150 mm, raising concerns about waterlogging and localised flooding.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nagarkurnool, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Mulugu districts from afternoon until night. Other districts are likely to receive light rainfall.

In Hyderabad, moderate showers are expected between afternoon and night, followed by drizzles or dry weather.

Cyclone Murasu follows Cyclone Arnab, which affected parts of the eastern coast just days earlier, highlighting the active post-monsoon cyclone season over the Bay of Bengal. Murasu crossed the coast with wind speeds of 100–110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph.

With the possibility of intense rainfall in several districts, authorities should remain on high alert. Residents in low-lying areas should take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours and follow official weather advisories. Timely preparedness can help prevent flooding-related damage and protect lives.

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