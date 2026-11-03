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Two Helicopters Collide Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal; Indian National Among Dead (Video)

A shocking helicopter collision near Everest Base Camp in Nepal has reportedly claimed multiple lives after two helicopters belonging to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui3 November 2026 - 12:17
Two Helicopters Collide Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal; Indian National Among Dead (Video)
Two Helicopters Collide Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal; Indian National Among Dead (Video)

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Kathmandu: A shocking helicopter collision near Everest Base Camp in Nepal has reportedly claimed multiple lives after two helicopters belonging to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land amid deteriorating weather conditions.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 8:15 a.m. during landing operations near the Everest Base Camp.

According to preliminary reports, Indian national Vasanth Kumar died in the incident along with two pilots. Another person, identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, sustained injuries.

The collision occurred as the helicopters were attempting to land in challenging weather conditions in the mountainous region.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident, the identities of the pilots and the condition of the injured person are awaited.

Follow for mor details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui3 November 2026 - 12:17
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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