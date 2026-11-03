Two Helicopters Collide Near Everest Base Camp in Nepal; Indian National Among Dead (Video)

Kathmandu: A shocking helicopter collision near Everest Base Camp in Nepal has reportedly claimed multiple lives after two helicopters belonging to Fishtail Air and Air Dynasty collided while attempting to land amid deteriorating weather conditions.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 8:15 a.m. during landing operations near the Everest Base Camp.

According to preliminary reports, Indian national Vasanth Kumar died in the incident along with two pilots. Another person, identified as Shailesh Krishna Patel, sustained injuries.

The collision occurred as the helicopters were attempting to land in challenging weather conditions in the mountainous region.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the accident, the identities of the pilots and the condition of the injured person are awaited.

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