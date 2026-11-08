Asia

5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan, Dozens Injured and Train Services Disrupted

A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, injuring dozens of people, shattering windows and disrupting railway services, according to officials and local media reports.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui8 November 2026 - 14:20
5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan, Dozens Injured and Train Services Disrupted
5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan, Dozens Injured and Train Services Disrupted

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Tokyo: A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, injuring dozens of people, shattering windows and disrupting railway services, according to officials and local media reports.

The earthquake struck Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, at 1.04 am, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths were reported.

An emergency official in Aichi said authorities had received 16 reports of mostly minor injuries. In neighbouring Shizuoka, at least three women sought medical attention, including a woman in her nineties who injured her shoulder after falling from her bed.

Local media reported that at least 24 people were injured across the two regions. Windows at a car dealership in Toyohashi were shattered, while merchandise fell from shelves at a bookstore in Toyota city.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The earthquake also disrupted regional railway services, including Shinkansen bullet trains, causing temporary delays and suspensions. Tremors were reportedly felt as far as Osaka, where a foreign resident was hospitalised after falling from a second-floor apartment.

Separately, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Kumamoto region later on Sunday, with no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

On March 11, 2011, Japan experienced a devastating 9.0-magnitude earthquake that triggered a massive tsunami, leaving around 18,500 people dead or missing and causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The latest tremor highlights Japan’s continued vulnerability to seismic activity and the importance of earthquake-resistant infrastructure, early-warning systems and public preparedness.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui8 November 2026 - 14:20
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
Back to top button
Secret Link