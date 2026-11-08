5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Central Japan, Dozens Injured and Train Services Disrupted

Tokyo: A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan early Sunday, injuring dozens of people, shattering windows and disrupting railway services, according to officials and local media reports.

The earthquake struck Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, at 1.04 am, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. No tsunami warning was issued, and no deaths were reported.

An emergency official in Aichi said authorities had received 16 reports of mostly minor injuries. In neighbouring Shizuoka, at least three women sought medical attention, including a woman in her nineties who injured her shoulder after falling from her bed.

Local media reported that at least 24 people were injured across the two regions. Windows at a car dealership in Toyohashi were shattered, while merchandise fell from shelves at a bookstore in Toyota city.

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The earthquake also disrupted regional railway services, including Shinkansen bullet trains, causing temporary delays and suspensions. Tremors were reportedly felt as far as Osaka, where a foreign resident was hospitalised after falling from a second-floor apartment.

Separately, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Kumamoto region later on Sunday, with no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries.

On March 11, 2011, Japan experienced a devastating 9.0-magnitude earthquake that triggered a massive tsunami, leaving around 18,500 people dead or missing and causing the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The latest tremor highlights Japan’s continued vulnerability to seismic activity and the importance of earthquake-resistant infrastructure, early-warning systems and public preparedness.