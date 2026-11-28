Medak: A serious road accident occurred on National Highway-161 near Peddashankarampet in Medak district after a speeding lorry rammed into the divider on a bridge, triggering concern among motorists.

According to the available information, the lorry was travelling at high speed when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. It then veered towards the middle of the bridge and crashed into the divider.

The impact brought the lorry to a sudden halt on the bridge. The accident also raised concerns about road safety and the dangers posed by overspeeding on busy national highways.

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The incident occurred near Peddashankarampet, along the NH-161 stretch in Medak district. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Information about possible casualties, injuries and damage to the vehicle has not yet been confirmed. More details are expected as information about the incident becomes available.