Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Puppalaguda, within the Rajendranagar limits, after a real estate company allegedly began constructing a road on disputed patta land in Survey No. 300 during the middle of the night.

According to the landholders, the real estate company deployed JCBs and bulldozers to level the land and carry out road construction without their consent.

The affected patta landholders alleged that the company damaged CCTV cameras installed on the property before commencing the work. They further claimed that the road construction continued despite the presence of police personnel at the site.

The situation turned tense when the landholders attempted to stop the construction, leading to a heated argument between them and the police.

In protest, some landholders reportedly lay down in front of trucks and JCB machines in an attempt to prevent the roadwork from continuing.

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Police subsequently arrested several protesters and shifted them to Narsingi Police Station.

The landholders expressed strong objections to the road construction, stating that the ownership dispute involving the land is still pending before the court. They questioned how construction activities could proceed while the legal dispute remains unresolved.

They also alleged that officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the police were supporting the real estate company.

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged occupation of private patta land and the continuation of construction activities amid an ongoing legal dispute.