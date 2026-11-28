Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man from Guntur was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room at Chaudharyguda in Ghatkesar, Medchal district, triggering concern in the area.

The deceased was identified as Kota Sriram, who was staying at the Living Tree OU Hotel within the jurisdiction of Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station.

According to reports, Sriram was working as a customer care employee at a private theatre in Guntur. His employer had allegedly accused him of taking cash and a mobile phone belonging to the theatre and transferring Rs 99,999 to his personal bank account through PhonePe.

Following a complaint over the alleged incident, Sriram’s bank account was reportedly frozen.

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On November 27, Sriram sent video messages to his mother and the theatre owner explaining his situation. He also shared the hotel’s location with them.

However, when hotel staff later checked his room, they found him dead and alerted the police.

Police reached the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

Further details are awaited.