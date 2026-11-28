Singareni invests ₹61.44 crore in nine kitchens to provide breakfast to over 4 lakh Telangana students

Hyderabad: In a major initiative to improve child nutrition and support education in Telangana, the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has invested ₹61.44 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to establish nine centralised kitchens across the State.

The kitchens will provide free, nutritious and hygienic breakfast to more than four lakh students studying in government schools and colleges under the Telangana Breakfast Scheme.

Of the nine kitchens, four are already operational in Kodangal, Mancherial, Manthani and Madhira. The remaining five are being established in Singareni (Khammam), Suryapet (Munagala), Kothagudem, Kagaznagar and Bhupalpally and are expected to become operational soon. The kitchens are being managed by the Hare Krishna Foundation.

According to SCCL officials, the centralised kitchens have been equipped with modern facilities to prepare and supply nutritious breakfast in a clean and hygienic environment. The initiative is aimed particularly at children from rural and economically weaker backgrounds, for whom access to adequate nutrition remains a challenge.

Initially, SCCL established the Kodangal kitchen with an investment of ₹2 crore. Subsequently, kitchens were set up in Madhira, Manthani and Mancherial with an allocation of ₹21.03 crore. Another ₹38.41 crore has been sanctioned for the five upcoming kitchens.

The nine kitchens together will cater to approximately 8,000 government schools and colleges, ensuring that students receive breakfast before beginning their daily lessons.

Officials said adequate nutrition plays a crucial role in children’s physical development, classroom concentration and academic performance. By addressing hunger before school hours, the initiative is expected to improve students’ health, attendance and ability to focus on studies.

“Before students open their books in school, their hunger must be satisfied to ensure that they concentrate on learning when the school bell rings. Under no circumstances should hunger become a barrier to education,” an SCCL official said.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

District-wise coverage

The Kothagudem kitchen, established at a cost of ₹8.75 crore, will serve 1,310 schools across 23 mandals in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The Munagala kitchen, costing ₹9.61 crore, will cover 1,029 schools in Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Thungathurthi constituencies.

In Khammam district, the Madhira kitchen, established with ₹7.53 crore, will serve 879 schools across 16 mandals, while the upcoming Singareni kitchen, with an investment of ₹8.96 crore, will cover 639 schools in 11 mandals.

The Kagaznagar kitchen, costing ₹7.53 crore, will cater to 1,008 schools in Asifabad and Sirpur constituencies. The Mancherial kitchen, established with ₹7.53 crore, covers 757 schools across 18 mandals, while the Manthani kitchen, built at ₹5.97 crore, serves 711 schools in 19 mandals of Peddapalli district.

The upcoming Bhupalpally kitchen, with an allocation of ₹3.56 crore, will cover 229 schools across seven mandals in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

Apart from supporting the breakfast programme, SCCL has also been extending CSR assistance for the construction of government school and college buildings and providing essential educational infrastructure.

The initiative highlights how corporate social responsibility can directly contribute to children’s welfare, strengthen public education and address nutritional inequalities across rural Telangana.