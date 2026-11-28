Hyderabad: In a major food safety crackdown, enforcement teams of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) seized and discarded 858 kg of spoiled fish and prawns, worth Rs 1.56 lakh, during inspections at Ram Nagar and Begum Bazaar fish markets on Friday.

The joint teams, comprising food safety officers, police personnel, State Food Laboratory technicians and GHMC veterinary officials, inspected 19 establishments and street vendors.

Officials detected several violations, including operating without FSSAI licences, unhygienic storage and handling, use of contaminated water and ice, and failure to maintain temperatures for chilled fish. Rotten seafood, rodent infestation, poor personal hygiene among workers and dirty storage containers were also found. Several traders lacked stock registers, employee health records and pest control documentation.

Spot tests were conducted to detect adulterants such as formalin, while officials examined the physical condition of fish and prawns to assess their freshness.

The seriousness of formalin adulteration was highlighted in June 2018, when Kerala food safety officials seized and returned a 6,000-kg consignment of sardines transported from Hyderabad to Thiruvananthapuram after tests detected high formalin content. Another 500 kg consignment of rotten fish was also returned during the same period.

The latest seizure highlights continuing concerns over seafood safety, particularly improper preservation and transportation. Regular inspections, laboratory testing, strict cold-chain monitoring and stringent action against violators are essential to prevent contaminated seafood from reaching consumers and protect public health.

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