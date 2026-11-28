Hyderabad: The investigation into an alleged illegal egg donation and assisted reproductive technology (ART) referral racket has widened, with Malkajgiri Police searching the corporate office of Oasis Hospitals in Begumpet and seizing several digital and documentary records.

During the search, police reportedly seized laptops, electronic devices, donor records and financial documents as part of their efforts to uncover the alleged network involving human trafficking, illegal ART referrals and exploitation of women.

The investigation follows the arrest of Accused No. 9, Emirishetty Durga Prasad, who is allegedly involved in arranging women and referring them to ART banks and fertility centres.

Police are now examining financial transactions, suspected commission-based referral arrangements and the alleged roles of fertility centres, ART banks, hospital management personnel and intermediaries.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Investigators are also looking into allegations that women from different states were recruited through misleading promises and subsequently exploited in the name of egg donation. The probe is examining claims of forged documents and possible violations of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The seized electronic devices and documents are being examined to establish the financial links and identify other individuals who may have been involved in the alleged racket.

Forensic analysis of the seized material is currently underway. Police are seeking to establish the extent of the network and determine the role of various institutions and individuals in the alleged illegal activities.

The investigation is continuing, with further details expected as the police examine the evidence and financial records.