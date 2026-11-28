Srinagar: Four members of a family were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Officials said four members of a family were killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured after the four-wheeler bearing registration number JK01P-2583 met with an accident at Gowahallan in Uri on Friday night.

“Five persons travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries and were immediately shifted to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Uri for medical treatment. However, four of them succumbed to their injuries, while the injured minor girl was referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for further treatment.

“The deceased have been identified as Syed Shafeeq Shah (26), son of Syed Madad Hussain Shah; his wife Rashida Bano (25); Dilnaz Fatima (17), daughter of Syed Madad Hussain Shah; and Shahida Fatima (27), daughter of Abid Hussain Shah.

“The injured girl has been identified as Manaz Fatima (11), daughter of Syed Madad Hussain Shah”, officials said.]

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Residents in the area have been shocked by the tragic incident that has wiped out an entire family. Police has registered a case in the incident, and an investigation has been started to find out the exact circumstances that led to the tragic accident.

Road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir are mainly driven by rash driving, speeding, overloading, challenging hill terrain, and road or infrastructure gaps.

Over-speeding and rash driving on highways, city stretches, and mountain roads are among the top causes of crashes and fatalities. Packing extra passengers or heavy loads, especially on buses and commercial vehicles, throws off balance and braking.

Overtaking on blind curves, jumping signals, and driving without a valid license frequently lead to collisions. Distracted, fatigued, or impaired driving: Phone use, drowsiness on long routes, and alcohol or drug use also contribute.