Nizamabad: Government Advisor P. Sudarshan Reddy has urged unemployed youth and students to make effective use of free overseas employment training programmes being offered through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) under the State Government’s Employment Generation and Training Department.

He was speaking at an awareness seminar organised for Polytechnic and ITI students at the Government Boys Polytechnic College auditorium in Nizamabad on Friday. District Collector Ila Tripathi and other dignitaries participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Sudarshan Reddy explained the government support being extended through TOMCOM to help qualified candidates secure employment opportunities in foreign countries. He said Telangana youth had already secured jobs in countries including Germany, Australia, Japan, Ireland, Israel, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and Fiji.

Video testimonials from candidates who had secured overseas employment through TOMCOM were screened during the programme. They shared their positive experiences, appreciating the training, job placements and employment security provided through the government-supported initiative. They also highlighted the protection against fraudulent overseas recruitment practices.

The Government Advisor said there was considerable demand for skilled workers in several sectors, including nursing, carpentry and physiotherapy, in Germany and other countries. Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the State Government had entered into agreements with various countries to facilitate overseas employment for eligible candidates.

He explained that special classes were being conducted to provide free training in German and other foreign languages. Candidates who successfully complete the training and meet the required qualifications would be facilitated with visa assistance and overseas job opportunities offering attractive salaries.

Sudarshan Reddy encouraged unemployed youth to utilise the opportunity and assured that the government would provide all necessary facilities to support their training and placement.

Collector Stresses Importance of Foreign Language Skills

District Collector Ila Tripathi emphasised that proficiency in the local language of the country where candidates work is essential for professional success and career growth.

She said language skills not only improve workplace performance but also contribute to personal and intellectual development. Sharing her own experience, the Collector said she had learnt Telugu with great interest to communicate effectively with people and provide better administrative services in the district.

She noted that the State Government was extending substantial support to improve employment opportunities for youth and urged students to take advantage of the TOMCOM programmes.

The Collector directed officials to establish a help desk at the Polytechnic College to provide students with regular information about TOMCOM’s training programmes, overseas employment opportunities and other government initiatives.

State Urdu Academy Chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, State Agriculture Commission Member Gadugu Gangadhar, Additional Collector Bhujanga Rao, NUDA Chairman Kesha Venu, Telangana University Governing Council Member Ch. Rajinikanth, District Library Organisation Chairman Anthireddy Rajireddy, District Employment Generation and Training Officer Vijetha, German Language Instructor Dheeraj, and lecturers from Polytechnic and ITI colleges attended the seminar.

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