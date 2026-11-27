Hyderabad: Rain brought cheer to residents of Hyderabad as water flowed into the restored Sunnam Cheruvu early Friday morning following showers, just days ahead of its scheduled inauguration in the first week of December.

The lake, which has undergone extensive restoration and development works by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has started receiving rainwater through specially developed inlets.

HYDRAA officials developed the lake’s inlets to ensure that rainwater from surrounding areas flows directly into the waterbody, improving its water retention capacity and supporting its long-term revival.

Sunnam Cheruvu had earlier shrunk to around 14 acres due to encroachments and pollution. Following restoration efforts, the lake has been expanded to approximately 32 acres.

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The sight of rainwater entering the lake has delighted local residents, who shared photographs and videos of the waterbody filling up on social media. Many welcomed the restoration work and expressed happiness over the revival of the lake.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is expected to inaugurate the restored Sunnam Cheruvu on December 2 or 3. The inauguration is likely to highlight the government’s efforts to protect and restore Hyderabad’s lakes and other waterbodies.

The successful flow of rainwater into the lake ahead of its inauguration is being viewed as an encouraging sign for the restoration project and its role in improving the city’s urban water ecosystem.