TG SAFE Discards 40 Kg of Spoiled Fish During Inspection at Ram Nagar Market in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Food Safety and Enforcement Wing (TG SAFE) conducted inspections at the Ram Nagar fish market in Hyderabad and discarded 40 kg of spoiled fish during a special food safety drive.

During the inspection, officials examined fish stalls and checked the quality and freshness of fish being sold to consumers. Around 40 kg of spoiled fish was found and discarded to prevent its sale to the public.

Officials also identified two establishments operating without valid licences. Closure notices were served on both establishments for conducting business without the required permissions.

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The inspection was aimed at ensuring food safety standards, maintaining hygiene in fish markets and protecting consumers from unsafe food products.

TG SAFE officials have stressed the importance of obtaining valid licences and following prescribed food safety regulations. Such inspections are part of ongoing efforts to monitor food businesses and prevent the sale of spoiled and unhygienic food items in Hyderabad.