HYDERABAD: Social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, has introduced parental controls for teenage users aged 13 to 17, allowing parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activity and manage certain safety settings.

According to a report by Mashable, the platform announced the new features through its official Safety account. The system works through a supervisory link connecting a parent’s account with a teenager’s account, giving adults access to monitoring and safety options.

Parents can set daily screen-time limits, approve new followers, restrict ‘For You’ recommendations to accounts their children already follow and mute specific words. They can also control who can send direct messages to teenagers and see which users their children have exchanged messages with, although the actual contents of conversations will remain private.

The supervision arrangement requires consent from both the parent and the teenager. A parent can supervise up to five teenage accounts, while each teenager can link only one parent’s account.

The introduction marks a significant change for X, which did not offer similar parental supervision features under its previous ownership. However, the platform maintains that it is not designed or promoted for children, despite acknowledging teenage users.

A past incident highlights the risks of inadequate online supervision. In April 2023, NBC News reported the case of a 13-year-old boy in Utah who was allegedly groomed by an adult through Twitter, Discord and Roblox for more than two months. The adult allegedly abducted the teenager and sexually assaulted him. The boy’s parents said they had alerted authorities before the incident.

The introduction of parental controls assumes significance amid growing concerns over online grooming, cyberbullying and inappropriate interactions involving minors. While the new safeguards offer parents greater oversight, experts and families will still need to ensure that teenagers understand online risks and use social media responsibly.