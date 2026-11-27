HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis continue to prefer traditional ways of buying milk even as digital platforms gain popularity, with 38 per cent of consumers purchasing milk directly from farmers, the highest share among eight major Indian cities, according to the Lactograph 2.0 report released by Godrej Jersey on National Milk Day on November 26.

The report, based on a YouGov survey of milk consumption and purchasing habits, found that 34 per cent of Hyderabad respondents use subscription-based apps to buy milk, significantly higher than the 22 per cent average recorded in other cities. The findings indicate that traditional purchasing habits and digital convenience are growing alongside each other.

The survey revealed that 55 per cent of Hyderabad respondents consume milk daily through tea or coffee. While 61 per cent consider milk an affordable source of daily protein, only 55 per cent recognise it as a complete protein.

Awareness of high-protein milk remains limited. Only 19 per cent consume it regularly, while 39 per cent have heard of it but never tried it.

At the national level, 60 per cent of urban consumers consume milk through tea or coffee daily, while 40 per cent drink plain milk. Although 59 per cent recognise milk as a complete protein, paneer and whey protein are more widely identified as complete protein sources.

The report also found that 86 per cent of vegetarians include dairy among their top three protein sources, but only 65 per cent recognise milk as a complete protein. Nearly nine in 10 urban consumers continue at least one childhood dairy habit, including curd rice, buttermilk or morning and bedtime milk.

Godrej Jersey CEO Gaurav Pandey said Hyderabad demonstrated how traditional milk purchases and digital convenience could coexist. He said the opportunity was to convert existing awareness of milk’s protein value into greater consumption of high-protein variants.

The importance of quality and safety in the milk supply chain was highlighted in January 2022, when Patancheru police raided Pavithra Dairy in Pashamylaram, Sangareddy district, and seized around 6,000 litres of adulterated milk, curd and cheese. Investigators alleged that the unit mixed milk powder and chemicals to manufacture dairy products and packed them using discarded containers bearing popular dairy brands. The products were reportedly being supplied to outlets across Hyderabad.

The incident highlights the importance of quality checks and transparency, particularly as Hyderabad consumers continue to rely on both direct-from-farmer purchases and digital milk subscriptions. As milk remains a major source of daily nutrition, ensuring safe sourcing, quality testing and better awareness of its protein content will be crucial to building consumer confidence.

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