HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau’s TG SAFE initiative on Thursday issued show-cause notices to 138 medical shops across the state for allegedly selling abortion kits without following mandatory legal procedures, raising concerns over the unauthorised distribution of drugs used for medical termination of pregnancy.

The inspections were conducted by the Drugs Wing along with Enforcement Wing police personnel, focusing on the illegal sale of MTP kits containing Mifepristone and Misoprostol tablets. Officials said the inspections were carried out based on transaction data to identify suspicious sales.

The violations detected included selling abortion kits without valid medical prescriptions, failing to issue bills and maintain sales records, dispensing medicines without the presence of registered pharmacists and irregularities in maintaining prescription registers.

A serious case was reported in November 2024, when a four-month pregnant woman from Mulugu district became critically ill after allegedly being administered abortion pills by an unqualified Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Mangapet.

She suffered excessive bleeding and a ruptured uterus, following which doctors at MGM Hospital in Warangal had to perform an emergency hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus) to save her life. The incident highlighted the potentially life-threatening consequences of using abortion drugs without proper medical evaluation and supervision.

The incident underlines why TG SAFE’s action against 138 medical shops is significant. Strict regulation of abortion kits is essential to prevent unsafe medication practices, protect women’s reproductive health and avoid potentially fatal complications.

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