HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the Congress, which secured India’s independence through non-violence and peaceful struggle, would continue to fight against attempts to weaken the Constitution and democracy.

Participating in the ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ from the Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund to the Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road, the Chief Minister said the Constitution, shaped by leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr BR Ambedkar, guaranteed equal opportunities to every citizen.

Addressing a public meeting after the march, he alleged that certain forces were attacking the Constitution to retain power permanently. He called upon people to unite and resist such attempts.

Revanth Reddy said the Congress was established in 1885 with the objectives of securing independence and ensuring equal opportunities. He recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and said the Constitution transferred political power from royal families to ordinary citizens.

He highlighted Ambedkar’s contribution in ensuring voting rights for Dalits, Adivasis, women and minorities. He alleged that the BJP had opposed equal voting rights for disadvantaged sections.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister accused him of coming to power in 2014 with promises of doubling farmers’ income and bringing back black money, which he claimed remained unfulfilled.

He further alleged that Modi, Amit Shah and influential business groups were conspiring to return to power through the deletion of voters’ names. Claiming that 13 crore votes had already been deleted and another seven crore were at risk, he called for vigilance to protect electoral rights.

Invoking the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he urged people to stand with the Gandhi family and defeat what he described as forces following Godse’s ideology.

Describing Congress as a party born out of the freedom struggle and BJP as one formed for power, Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that Congress would continue for another century. He appealed to party supporters to ensure victory in 90 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats in the coming elections.