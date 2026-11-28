Hyderabad: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation and renowned spiritual leader, paid a courtesy visit to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the spiritual leader called on the Chief Minister as part of his visit to Telangana. The meeting provided an opportunity for an interaction between the two prominent personalities.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is widely known for his initiatives in promoting meditation, yoga, stress management and spiritual well-being. Through the Art of Living Foundation, he has been involved in various programmes focusing on mental health, education, social welfare and community development.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The foundation also conducts initiatives related to youth empowerment, environmental protection, rural development and peace-building activities.

The meeting comes amid the foundation’s continued engagement in various social and humanitarian activities across the country. However, details of the discussions between Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and the Chief Minister have not been officially disclosed.

The courtesy call took place at the Chief Minister’s Jubilee Hills residence, with further details awaited.