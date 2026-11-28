Mancherial: Serious irregularities in the mid-day meal programme have come to light at a government school in Mancherial district, where students of Zilla Parishad PM SHRI High School in Bheemaram mandal alleged that they were being served worm-infested rice, inadequate dal and poorly prepared curries.

The students said the quality of food had remained poor for several weeks despite repeated complaints to teachers. The issue came to light on Thursday (November 26). Vegetables mentioned in the prescribed menu were rarely served, while leftover chutney and sambar from breakfast were allegedly mixed into lunchtime curries. Some meals reportedly emitted a foul smell, forcing students to eat rice with chilli powder.

They also alleged that the quantity of food prepared was insufficient for the strength of the school. Eggs had not been served for three weeks, while prescribed dishes such as ragi java, khichdi and vegetable biryani were missing. The menu chart was allegedly being used to cover rice bags instead of being displayed.

Mid-day meal workers blamed rising prices and inadequate government payments. They also claimed that the supplied rice was of poor quality and already contained worms.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) and in-charge District Education Officer P Chandaraiah said show-cause notices had been issued to the agency and workers after repeated warnings. He suspected that rice stored for two to three months could have developed worm infestation. The headmaster was directed to clean the storeroom and remove old stocks.

Food safety lapses in Telangana government schools have repeatedly raised concerns. In September 2023, students at a government school in Telangana reportedly found a lizard in their midday meal, triggering concerns over food preparation and hygiene. Such incidents underline persistent monitoring gaps in school kitchens.

The Mancherial episode highlights the need for regular food-quality inspections, safe storage, adequate funding and accountability. Since mid-day meals are essential for children’s nutrition and school attendance, ensuring hygienic and nutritious food must remain a priority rather than a mere administrative formality.

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