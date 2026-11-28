Hyderabad: In a move to strengthen communal harmony and improve police-public relations, newly appointed Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Murlidhar Bhagwat on Friday met religious leaders representing Hindu, Shia, Sunni and Ahle Hadith communities at Purani Haveli in the Old City.

During the interaction, the Commissioner discussed measures to maintain peace, address local issues and strengthen cooperation between the police and religious institutions. He assured the representatives that Hyderabad Police would adopt a people-centric approach and work closely with citizens to maintain law and order across the city.

Emphasising Hyderabad’s tradition of communal harmony, Bhagwat said public cooperation was essential to prevent tensions and ensure peaceful coexistence among communities.

As part of his public outreach initiative, the Commissioner announced a fixed schedule for hearing public grievances. He will meet citizens every Friday at Purani Haveli, every Tuesday at his Basheerbagh office and on other working days at his Banjara Hills office.

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The initiative is intended to provide people with direct access to the police chief and enable quicker attention to local grievances.

Hyderabad has witnessed serious communal disturbances in the past. In March 2010, clashes in the Old City following a dispute over religious flags left two persons dead and around 150 injured, according to reports. Similarly, in May 2014, communal clashes in Kishanbagh following the alleged burning of a religious flag resulted in three deaths in police firing and several injuries.

Against this backdrop, the Commissioner’s initiative assumes significance as regular interaction with religious leaders and direct grievance redressal can help identify tensions early, address local concerns and prevent rumours from escalating into violence. Strengthening public trust and community participation will be crucial to preserving Hyderabad’s communal harmony and ensuring peaceful coexistence.