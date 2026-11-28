Hyderabad: Thousands of school students from Hyderabad and neighbouring areas will get an opportunity to witness India’s defence capabilities, advanced technologies and aviation prowess at the Raksha Expo and Air Show scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City on December 8 as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Saturday directed officials to mobilise students in large numbers for the event, following the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The initiative aims to provide young minds with first-hand exposure to developments in defence, technology, innovation and investment, while encouraging them to explore emerging career opportunities.

The Raksha Expo and Air Show are expected to offer students an opportunity to understand India’s growing defence capabilities, indigenous manufacturing, aerospace advancements and technological innovations. The exposure is also expected to generate interest in science, engineering, research and defence-related careers.

Students will also be mobilised to attend the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games on December 11, giving them an opportunity to experience sporting excellence and understand the importance of discipline, determination and sportsmanship.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has been asked to prepare a comprehensive transportation plan with adequate buses and seamless arrangements. Welfare departments have been instructed to coordinate the participation of students from government, residential and Gurukul schools. Transport, food, refreshments and drinking water will be provided.

Such large-scale educational exposure can bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world experiences. Witnessing defence technology, aviation demonstrations and national sporting events can inspire students to pursue careers in emerging fields. The initiative also reflects Telangana’s effort to make major international events inclusive by placing students at the centre of its development and innovation agenda.

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