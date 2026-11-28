Hyderabad: In a major initiative to create global employment opportunities for unemployed youth, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched the Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme (CMOES), aimed at helping economically weaker sections (EWS) secure safe, legal and skilled jobs in foreign countries.

The scheme targets 7,000 beneficiaries during 2026–27 and provides financial assistance to reduce the cost of overseas employment. Eligible candidates will receive a 50 per cent subsidy on visa charges, air travel and foreign-language training expenses.

The government will provide subsidies of up to Rs 50,000 for direct overseas employment and up to Rs 1.75 lakh for jobs requiring foreign-language proficiency. Skill development, language training and international certification support will be facilitated through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM).

Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply, subject to the requirements of the destination country and job profile. The scheme covers sectors such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, automobiles, healthcare, hospitality, tourism, logistics, electronics and facility management.

The government has earmarked 33.33 per cent reservation for women and 5 per cent for persons with disabilities. Preference will be given based on educational qualifications, vocational skills and work experience.

Applications will be accepted exclusively through a dedicated online TOMCOM portal. District and state-level committees will oversee beneficiary selection, with the process targeted for completion within 30 days of the application deadline. Subsidies will be transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts after verification. Bank-linked loans will also be facilitated for eligible candidates unable to meet their share of expenses.

The importance of such a government-backed mechanism is evident from a January 2021 incident in which 45 unemployed youth from Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial districts were allegedly cheated by a Gulf recruitment agent. The accused collected between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh from each candidate, promising jobs in Dubai, Bahrain and other countries, but allegedly issued fake visas, travel tickets and offer letters. Several victims had borrowed money or sold their wives’ jewellery to arrange the payments.

The CMOES could help address such vulnerabilities by providing financial assistance, verified recruitment channels and skill-based training.