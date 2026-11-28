Hyderabad: Residents across Hyderabad’s Core Urban Region (CURE) continue to face problems due to malfunctioning streetlights, with the three municipal corporations receiving between 150 and 200 complaints every day. The absence of a regular maintenance agency has delayed repairs, leaving several roads and residential localities without adequate street lighting.

The situation has been compounded by malfunctioning Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) panels, which regulate streetlight operations. Several complaints reportedly remain unresolved for days and, in some cases, weeks, raising concerns over public safety and the efficiency of civic maintenance.

The maintenance vacuum emerged following the expiry of the contract awarded to Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which was responsible for maintaining approximately 5.42 lakh LED streetlights in the erstwhile Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Since the contract ended, civic authorities have relied on temporary staff and private subcontractors to handle repairs. However, these interim arrangements have failed to address the growing number of complaints.

Officials cite an acute shortage of field engineers, inadequate workforce records and delays in procuring essential materials as major reasons for the situation. The absence of dedicated officers and regular supervision has further affected maintenance operations. Existing engineers are also burdened with additional electrical responsibilities, reducing the time available for streetlight repairs.

To address the problem, GHMC, the nodal agency for CURE, has issued a Letter of Agreement (LoA) to a joint venture of BAC Infratech Private Limited and Vinci Global Private Limited for a 10-year streetlight maintenance contract worth ₹1,720.83 crore.

The contract covers nearly 7.60 lakh LED streetlights, CCMS panels and associated infrastructure across the three municipal corporations.

Of the total network, GHMC accounts for 3,30,487 streetlights, Cyberabad for 1,85,258 and Malkajgiri for 2,44,846. The selected agency will be responsible for maintaining the entire network, repairing faulty lights, replacing damaged equipment and monitoring system performance.

However, the formal agreement is yet to be signed, while the deployment of personnel, machinery and equipment is still pending. Administrative delays, including the absence of a regular chief engineer who is currently on leave, have reportedly slowed the process.

Officials expect the mobilisation of resources to take another one or two months, with full-scale maintenance operations likely to commence by January 2027.

Until then, residents may continue to face prolonged delays in streetlight repairs. The situation has highlighted the need for uninterrupted maintenance arrangements, adequate field staff and effective monitoring to ensure properly illuminated roads and safer urban neighbourhoods.

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