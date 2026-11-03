HYDRAA Cracks Down on Illegal Borewells in Tellapur; Seven Borewells Sealed

Sangareddy: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have intensified its crackdown on unauthorised borewell drilling and illegal water supply activities to protect groundwater resources and prevent water shortages in residential areas.

As part of its enforcement drive, HYDRAA officials sealed seven unauthorised borewells along with their pipelines within the limits of Tellapur Gram Panchayat in Sangareddy district. In a parallel operation, officials demolished six water sumps, seized water tankers and registered cases against those involved in the violations.

The agency is also closely monitoring borewell drilling activities carried out without mandatory permissions. The objective is to prevent the illegal exploitation of groundwater and ensure that residents, particularly those living in residential colonies and gated communities, do not face difficulties in accessing drinking water.

Meanwhile, residents have raised concerns over the reckless driving of water tankers and the unauthorised sale of groundwater at arbitrary prices. Several residents welcomed HYDRAA’s enforcement measures, stating that the action has brought relief to their localities and improved their confidence in the protection of water resources.

People have also urged the authorities to completely dismantle illegal water supply networks, particularly in areas where lakes, ponds and traditional wells are located.

Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have witnessed increasing dependence on private water tankers due to declining groundwater levels and rising residential demand. With thousands of tanker bookings taking place daily, regulating groundwater extraction has become increasingly important. Earlier, concerns over water shortages and excessive tanker dependence had also prompted the Water Board to strengthen conservation measures and promote responsible water usage.

HYDRAA’s action is a welcome step towards protecting a valuable natural resource. However, enforcement should not remain limited to sealing borewells and seizing tankers. Authorities must establish transparent permission systems, regulate tanker prices, monitor groundwater extraction and take strict action against repeat offenders. Protecting groundwater today is essential to ensuring Hyderabad’s long-term water security.