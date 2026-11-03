Hyderabad plans major road projects to ease congestion across key corridors

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning a series of major road infrastructure projects across Hyderabad to address growing traffic congestion caused by rapid urbanisation, rising vehicle numbers and expanding commercial activity.

One of the key proposals is an elevated corridor connecting Jubilee Hills Checkpost and NFCL Junction through the KBR Park–Jubilee Hills–Banjara Hills stretch. With Jubilee Hills Checkpost recording 15,321 Passenger Car Units (PCUs) per hour during peak traffic, a revised 4.3-km, six-lane bidirectional steel corridor has been proposed at an estimated cost of Rs.1,090 crore. The project aims to provide signal-free movement across five major junctions.

In the western IT corridor, three multi-level flyovers at IIIT, Khajaguda and Wipro junctions, along with an underpass at IIIT Junction, are planned under an infrastructure package estimated at Rs.800 crore. The projects are expected to ease traffic around Gachibowli and neighbouring technology hubs.

The Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor is also intended to reduce traffic interruptions along the Warangal Highway and improve connectivity to the eastern suburbs.

In southern Hyderabad, a proposed six-lane bidirectional flyover connecting Mailardevpally, Katedan and Shamshabad Road is estimated to cost Rs.345 crore. The project aims to improve traffic movement and connectivity to industrial areas.

For northern Hyderabad, HMDA has proposed an integrated Y-shaped elevated corridor linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Paradise and NH-44/SH-01. The project has received financing approval of USD 395 million from the New Development Bank.

The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has also identified 133 missing-link and slip-road corridors spanning 126.20 km to connect disconnected road networks and reduce travel detours.

Hyderabad has already witnessed several road infrastructure projects under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), including flyovers, underpasses and junction improvements. However, continued urban expansion and rising vehicle numbers have kept pressure on the city’s road network.

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