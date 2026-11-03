Three Indians Among 21 Foreigners Arrested in Sri Lanka for Visa Overstay

Colombo: Sri Lankan police have arrested 21 foreign nationals, including three Indians, for allegedly overstaying their visas, highlighting the authorities’ continued efforts to monitor foreign nationals and curb illegal activities in the island nation.

According to police, the arrests were made during a raid conducted by the Central Crime Bureau in the Maradana area of central Colombo on Monday night. The operation targeted foreign nationals suspected of violating immigration regulations by remaining in the country beyond their permitted visa periods.

The arrested individuals include 12 Chinese nationals, among them two women, six Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian nationals. All 21 foreigners were scheduled to be produced before a court on Tuesday, police said.

However, authorities have not disclosed further details about the identities of the arrested individuals, the duration of their alleged overstays or the circumstances under which they entered Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka has witnessed multiple investigations involving foreign nationals allegedly operating online fraud and cyber scam centres. Several Chinese nationals have been arrested in previous operations for suspected involvement in cybercrime activities while residing in the country on tourist visas. These cases have prompted authorities to strengthen immigration checks and coordinate enforcement efforts against organised online fraud.

Strict immigration enforcement is essential to prevent visa misuse and criminal activities. However, authorities must ensure transparent investigations, due process and fair treatment of all foreign nationals.

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