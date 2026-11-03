Tiger Shroff firing case: MCOCA court sends gangster Anil Pandit’s sister-in-law to police custody till Nov 16

Mumbai: A special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court here on Tuesday sent Suneha Pandit, the 13th accused arrested in connection with the firing incident on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, to police custody till November 16.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested Suneha Pandit, the sister-in-law of gangster Anil Pandit, who had claimed responsibility for the October 18 firing case, from Haryana’s Karnal district.

She was produced before a special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Tuesday, where investigators sought her police custody for further questioning.

According to officials, Suneha Pandit is the wife of Abhishek, who allegedly operates a cryptocurrency account.

Funds have reportedly been received in this account from abroad, and investigators suspect that the money may be proceeds from extortion.

Abhishek Pandit is the brother of Anil Pandit and is accused of running two other groups along with his network and is said to handle payments for all operations.

The other accused persons in the firing case were assigned special codes through which Abhishek Pandit allegedly transferred money to them, police said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch had sought 15 days of police custody for Suneha Pandit.

However, her lawyer opposed the police custody request, arguing that the police have already obtained all the information they required.

The Mumbai Crime Branch also informed the court that the funds allegedly used in the Tiger Shroff firing case came from foreign sources.

In its order, the MCOCA court sent the accused woman to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until November 16.

Last week, a special MCOCA court sent Amar, the 12th accused arrested from Haryana’s Sonipat, to police custody till November 6.

Prior to that, the MCOCA court had sent 11 other accused arrested in connection with the firing on Shroff’s car to police custody till November 6.

Amar was arrested from Rohna village in Sonipat.

According to officials, Amar is accused of having transferred money, allegedly used in the commission of the crime, online. The funds were reportedly used for various expenses, including the purchase of a motorcycle and booking hotel rooms linked to the case.