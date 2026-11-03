Delhi Police defend Jantar Mantar de-notification, cite MHA panel report

New Delhi : Delhi Police have defended the decision to de-notify Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site, telling the Supreme Court that it was taken after considering changing ground realities, public safety concerns and recommendations of a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In a counter-affidavit filed before the apex court, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar said the decision was taken independently and was not prompted by the Supreme Court’s October 9 order. He said the proposal to shift the designated protest venue had been under consideration by the Central government for a considerable period.

The MHA constituted a committee on August 26, 2026, to examine the suitability of Jantar Mantar as a protest site and identify alternatives. Its report was received in September and forwarded to the Police Commissioner on September 14.

The affidavit said the situation around Jantar Mantar had changed substantially since the Supreme Court’s 2018 order on regulating protests at the venue. It cited concerns over public order, traffic management, crowd control, emergency access and the security of sensitive installations.

Describing Jantar Mantar Road as a public road rather than a conventional designated protest venue, the Commissioner said it witnessed more than 1,300 protests annually, frequently affecting the movement of ambulances and fire services.

The affidavit put the site’s assessed capacity at around 1,500 people and cited a protest on July 20, 2026, which allegedly exceeded that limit, raising concerns over a possible stampede and disruption in Janpath and Connaught Place.

It also pointed out that 78 foreign embassies, diplomatic missions and international organisations were located within a radius of 3-4 km. Another 99 Central government offices, ministries and autonomous institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, were situated nearby, with a combined daily footfall of approximately 1.46 lakh people.

The Commissioner further cited traffic disruptions affecting commercial establishments and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, particularly the movement of patients and ambulances.

According to the affidavit, the MHA committee unanimously found Jantar Mantar Road unsuitable for protests and recommended Ramlila Maidan in Central Delhi, CBD Ground in East Delhi and Burari Ground in North-West Delhi as alternative venues.

Delhi Police argued that the right to protest must be balanced against the rights of other citizens, including their freedom of movement and ability to carry on business and earn a livelihood. It maintained that protesters had no vested right to demand a particular location and urged the Supreme Court not to interfere with the administrative decision.