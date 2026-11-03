Telangana CEO clarifies graduate voter enrolment can continue after November 6

Hyderabad: Eligible graduates in Telangana can submit applications for enrolment in the two Graduates’ Legislative Council constituencies even after the November 6 deadline, Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy clarified on Tuesday.

The clarification covers the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituencies and is intended to remove confusion among applicants about the subsequent opportunities for enrolment.

According to the CEO’s announcement, Form 18 applications can be submitted up to November 6, during the claims and objections period from November 25 to December 10, and again from December 30, when the final electoral rolls are published, until the last date for filing nominations for the respective constituencies. Deccan Chronicle+1

The draft electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 25, followed by the claims and objections period. The final rolls will be published on December 30. The biennial elections to the two constituencies are scheduled for March 2027, though the polling date has not yet been announced. PTIFeed+1

Graduates can submit Form 18 online through the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s website or in person to the designated Electoral Registration Officers and other authorised officers, along with the required educational certificates and documents. As the electoral rolls are being prepared afresh, even those whose names appeared in the previous rolls must submit a fresh application. Telangana Today+1

The clarification follows reports of technical problems with the Form 18 link on the CEO’s website, which had reportedly prevented some applicants from completing online registration. However, the latest clarification does not independently confirm that the technical issue has been fully resolved. Graduates facing difficulties with online submission can use the prescribed offline application process. The Times of India+1