BJP chief Nitin Nabin to lead ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march in UP’s Gorakhpur today

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day organisational visit to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh starting Wednesday, during which he will lead the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march and hold a series of meetings with senior party functionaries to fine-tune preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Along with Nitin Nabin, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary will also participate in the massive public outrage foot march.

Nabin will reach Gorakhpur on Wednesday morning and lead the padyatra in the afternoon. According to the programme schedule shared on the X handle of the BJP National President’s Office, the march will begin at 12.10 p.m. from Maharana Pratap Inter College and conclude at Mata Kali Temple near the Sardar Patel statue.

Following the march, Nabin will attend a meeting with members of the intellectual community at 3.30 p.m. at Annexy Bhawan, Taramandal. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with public representatives at the same venue at 5 p.m.

On the second day of his visit, Thursday, the BJP chief will offer prayers at the Baba Gorakhnath Temple in the morning.

Later, he will hold a meeting with former party office-bearers, including former state and regional office-bearers who served during the last three terms, former district in-charges and former district presidents.

He will subsequently interact with former public representatives, including former Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, former MLAs, Legislative Council members, former Zila Panchayat presidents, and former Nagar Palika and Nagar Panchayat presidents.

Nabin is also scheduled to hold a detailed meeting with the party’s state-level organisational leadership, including the State President, state office-bearers, regional office-bearers and other key functionaries.

The meeting will focus on finalising the roadmap for upcoming organisational campaigns and electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly elections.

Earlier, Nabin had led the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign in Delhi, Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal.

The campaign has been launched by the BJP to counter the INDIA bloc’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.