Kerala govt sanctions VACB probe against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is at the helm of the country’s election machinery, is set to face a vigilance probe over allegations that he demanded a Rs 2 crore bribe to clear government contract bills when he was Kerala’s Public Works Department Secretary in 2006.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said he had sanctioned an investigation under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act after consulting Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan.

The proposed probe follows a complaint and revelations by contractor V.O. Sajan, who alleged that Kumar had demanded Rs 2 crore from Malaysian engineer Lee See Bin to clear pending bills.

Lee, who later died by suicide, was associated with Pathibel, the company that had undertaken a Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) contract.

Sajan was a sub-contractor handling material supplies for the company.

“I spoke to the Chief Minister and granted sanction for an investigation under Section 17(A). The VACB can conduct a probe under the law, and I have given the necessary approval,” Chennithala said.

He made it clear that Kumar’s present position as Chief Election Commissioner would not prevent an investigation into allegations relating to his earlier tenure as PWD Secretary.

“Supreme Court judgments are clear that there is no bar on an investigation. The protection is attached to the office of the Chief Election Commissioner and not to actions taken when he was the PWD Secretary,” he said.

Chennithala added that it was now for the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to decide how to proceed with the investigation.

Sajan had earlier told the media that Kumar had withheld Pathibel’s bills when he was PWD Secretary and demanded Rs 2 crore for their clearance.

He claimed that Lee See Bin was under severe mental stress over the pending payments and had spoken to him about the alleged demand.

Lee was staying near Sajan’s house at Chadayamangalam.

Sajan also alleged that the earlier vigilance investigation had been aimed at giving Kumar a clean chit.

The decision to grant the sanction marks a significant development in the allegations against the present Chief Election Commissioner.

The VACB will now have to take the next steps in accordance with the law.