Nagarjuna celebrates ‘BFF’ Tabu on her 55th birthday with new poster from King 100, says ‘this time, it’s not love’

Mumbai: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni made a special birthday wish for Tabu as she turned 55 on November 4.

The actor took to X to share her first-look poster from their upcoming film King 100 and wished her a heartfelt note.

, “Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful The world will never forget ‘(pandu)’ from (Ninne Pelladuta) … and now you’ll be etched in our memories as ‘Mahanthi Jhansi Rani’ You made this film so special. Sharing a glimpse to celebrate U and this new fire This time, it’s not love… ”

He wrote the names of the movies in the language telugu, which further translated into english read as above mentioned.

The makers of King 100 also unveiled a special glimpse introducing Tabu as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani on her birthday.

The actress, in the poster is seen in a powerful political avatar, dressed in sarees and carrying herself with authority. The tagline, “This time, it’s not love… it’s war”, hints at a different equation between Nagarjuna and Tabu in the film, this time around.

The two actors, who were earlier seen as a romantic pair, are now set to share screen space in what appears to be a face-off.

Talking about Nagarjuna and Tabu, the two share a long association. The two first won hearts with their pairing in Ninne Pelladuta in 1996, which went on to become a major success. They also appeared together in Aavida Maa Aavide and Sisindri.

Their reunion in King 100 comes nearly three decades after their last major on-screen collaboration.

Reportedly., the film is Nagarjuna’s 100th project as a leading actor and is written and directed by R A Karthik.

Nagarjuna and Tabu’s on-screen chemistry and close friendship have often led to speculation about their relationship over the years. However, neither actor has confirmed the rumours of a romantic relationship.

Their alleged relationship was often discussed in the media, but neither actor confirmed being romantically involved. In a 2007 episode of Koffee With Karan, Tabu addressed the rumours when host Karan Johar asked her about Nagarjuna.

She said the speculation had followed her for years and described him as one of the closest people in her life.

She said, “He’s one of the closest people in my life, and he’s one of the most important relationships that I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter my relationship with him. I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.”