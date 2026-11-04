Riyadh airport attack: Another Indian national succumbs to injuries

Riyadh: An Indian national, who was critically injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) in Saudi Arabia, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Wednesday.

Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the Indian mission assured that it would provide every possible support in facilitating the return of the deceased’s mortal remains to India or arranging his funeral in Riyadh, depending on the family’s preference.

“With a heavy heart, we share that another Indian national, critically injured in the 10 October attack on Riyadh airport, has passed away in ICU. We have been by his family’s side throughout, and we remain with them now. We convey heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We will extend all possible assistance to bring his mortal remains home to India or funeral in Riyadh as per the wishes of the family,” the Indian Embassy in Riyadh posted on X.

With this, the death toll among Indians injured in October 10 attack has risen to two.

Last month, the Indian Embassy confirmed the death of an Indian national injured in the Riyadh airport attack and offered condolences to the family of the deceased.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy posted on X.

The deceased, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, hailed from Hyderabad. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the attack.

Following the attack, the Indian mission said 11 Indians were among those injured in the attack, saying, “Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available.”

The attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

India earlier condemned the attack, saying that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were “unacceptable” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

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